BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut shares of BT Group – CLASS A to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 222.58 ($2.93).

Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 153.56 ($2.02) on Monday. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 153.80 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.15 ($3.09). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Analyst Recommendations for BT Group - CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

