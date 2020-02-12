ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 4,200 ($55.25) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 3,000 ($39.46). Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASC. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective (up from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,521.18 ($46.32).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,551 ($46.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,268.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,907.17. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 120.78.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton purchased 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.