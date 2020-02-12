Goldman Sachs Group Increases Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,917.69 ($25.23).
CPG opened at GBX 1,967 ($25.87) on Monday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,915.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,980.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14.
In other news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total value of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
