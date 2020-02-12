Goldman Sachs Group Increases Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,917.69 ($25.23).

CPG opened at GBX 1,967 ($25.87) on Monday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,915.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,980.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Group will post 8973.0003739 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total value of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

