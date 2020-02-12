Credit Suisse Group Lowers Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Main First Bank downgraded Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,050.21 ($26.97).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,985.50 ($26.12) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,149.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,123.30. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

