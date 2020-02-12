China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SXTC opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

