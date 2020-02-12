Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLG opened at $1.60 on Monday. Bat Group has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Bat Group had a negative net margin of 231.71% and a negative return on equity of 105.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

