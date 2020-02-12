FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $125.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

NYSE:FMC opened at $105.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26. FMC has a twelve month low of $70.62 and a twelve month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FMC will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,045,000 after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after acquiring an additional 785,130 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

