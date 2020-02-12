Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNLM. HSBC boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Dunelm Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,004.17 ($13.21).

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,201 ($15.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,151.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 949.41.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

