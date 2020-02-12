Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAKK has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 147 ($1.93).

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Shares of Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.83) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.33. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The stock has a market cap of $807.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.34.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.