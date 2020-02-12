National Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 158.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

CLXT stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 3,558.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 91.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

