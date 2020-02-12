MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLE. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 909 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MJ Gleeson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 970 ($12.76).

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 932 ($12.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $515.75 million and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 951.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 855.68. MJ Gleeson has a 1-year low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29).

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

