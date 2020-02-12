Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for AA (LON:AA)

AA (LON:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of AA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of AA in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 120 ($1.58).

LON AA opened at GBX 45.98 ($0.60) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.57 million and a PE ratio of 5.35. AA has a 1 year low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

