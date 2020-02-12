Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
ECHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.
NASDAQ ECHO opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $577.56 million, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
