Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

ECHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $577.56 million, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.39 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

