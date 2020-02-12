USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on USA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

USA Technologies stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. USA Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 137.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 205,470 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,125,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

