Brokerages Anticipate Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). Varonis Systems posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.71. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

