New Gold (NGD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect New Gold to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $746.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.34. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

