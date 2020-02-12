Yandex (YNDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Yandex has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

