Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

HE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

