Roku (ROKU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ROKU opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. Roku has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -402.93 and a beta of 1.64.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $4,790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,081 shares of company stock worth $30,160,664. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

