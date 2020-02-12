Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $268.07 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $196.26 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.14.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

