Arista Networks (ANET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $231.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.39. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.12.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,772 shares of company stock worth $8,118,177. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Earnings History for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

