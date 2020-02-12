Pan American Silver (PAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.