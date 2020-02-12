Pan American Silver (PAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Earnings History for Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA)

