Hyatt Hotels (H) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of H opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.12. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $91.13.

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,574,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

