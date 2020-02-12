Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Reduced by Analyst

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Rayonier in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RYN. DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Sunday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

