Oppenheimer Comments on Model N Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MODN)

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Model N in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Model N’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Model N has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $30,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,078.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $522,135.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,064,820.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Model N by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Model N by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Model N by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

