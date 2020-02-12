Glu Mobile Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Glu Mobile in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

GLUU stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $43,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $69,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,387,512. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

