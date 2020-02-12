Sonos Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

SONO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $13.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -461.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sonos has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 90.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 14.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after buying an additional 153,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

