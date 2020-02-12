Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BellRing Brands’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research report issued on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.02 million.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

