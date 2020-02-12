Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a report released on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $28.76 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $932.43 million, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

