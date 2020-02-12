Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $233.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

