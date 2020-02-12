Western New England Bancorp’s (WNEB) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet cut Western New England Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

WNEB stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $244.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.20. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth $111,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

