Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Receives “Sell” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $728.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.00 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1,194.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 335,125 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 912.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 256,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $2,741,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

