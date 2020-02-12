Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Shares of XOG opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.08. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 51.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 475,554 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 163,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,312,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150,768 shares in the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

