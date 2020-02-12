YY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut YY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $64.47 on Friday. YY has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $962.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YY will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in YY by 214.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of YY in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of YY by 3,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YY by 43.8% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

