Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.47. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $32.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

Biogen stock opened at $332.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 EPS.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

