Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Macerich from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Macerich has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

In related news, Director Steve Hash bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at $710,812.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 261,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 520,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 315,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.