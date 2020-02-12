Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ZVO opened at $1.68 on Friday. ZovioInc . has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ZovioInc . in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

