DHT’s (DHT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $841.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. DHT has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 146,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,001 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in DHT by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 854,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DHT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,786,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

