Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZLAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Zai Lab stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 255,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

