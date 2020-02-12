Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.60.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $153.48 on Friday. IBM has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. IBM’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IBM by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in IBM by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in IBM by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IBM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

