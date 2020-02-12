Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.79. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.16%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 14,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

