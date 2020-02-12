Boston Scientific Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,090,626.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,356. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

