Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zoom Video Communications Inc. is a provider of video and web conferencing services. The Company unifies cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging and a software-defined video conference room solution into one platform. Its solution offers video, audio and screen-sharing experience across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, BlackBerry, Zoom Rooms and H.323/Session Initiation Protocol room systems, such as Polycom and Cisco Tandberg. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is based in San Jose CA. “

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued an in-line rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Shares of ZM opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $682,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 16,797 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,175,622.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,621 shares of company stock valued at $20,833,805 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

