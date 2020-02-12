Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Banc of California (NASDAQ:BANC) Head to Head Review

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancorp and Banc of California’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $301.76 million 2.43 $51.56 million $1.06 12.18 Banc of California $403.23 million 2.15 $23.76 million $0.79 21.54

Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banc of California. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bancorp and Banc of California, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banc of California 1 3 1 0 2.00

Banc of California has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.84%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 20.66% 13.25% 1.29% Banc of California 5.89% 8.62% 0.69%

Summary

Bancorp beats Banc of California on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and Internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

