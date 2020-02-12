Reviewing Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) & Escalon Medical (NASDAQ:ESMC)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Natus Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Natus Medical and Escalon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natus Medical and Escalon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $495.52 million 2.18 -$14.11 million $1.24 25.50 Escalon Medical $9.63 million 0.14 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Escalon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natus Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Natus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical -1.79% 10.54% 6.67% Escalon Medical 4.19% 24.25% 7.50%

Risk and Volatility

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Escalon Medical beats Natus Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing screening products; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for/or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. Additionally, it offers jaundice management products; brain injury products; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides color/fluorescein angiography digital imaging systems that are primarily used in detecting retinal problems in diabetic and elderly patients; distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; viscous fluid transfer systems and related disposable syringe products, which aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil; and AXIS Image management system for managing images through the Web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer, or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was founded in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.