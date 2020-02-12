Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,856.00

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,856 ($24.41) and last traded at GBX 1,848 ($24.31), with a volume of 821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,868 ($24.57).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,695 ($22.30).

The company has a market cap of $864.31 million and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,719.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,380.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 106,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total value of £1,450,804.96 ($1,908,451.67).

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

