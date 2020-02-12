SSE (LON:SSE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,601.00

Sse Plc (LON:SSE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,601 ($21.06) and last traded at GBX 1,591.50 ($20.94), with a volume of 104125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,602 ($21.07).

Several brokerages recently commented on SSE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,438.54 ($18.92).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,492.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,301.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36.

In other SSE news, insider Melanie Smith purchased 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

