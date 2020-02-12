Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.07

Shares of Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.07 ($0.76) and last traded at A$1.03 ($0.73), with a volume of 12703536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$0.89 ($0.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.19 million and a PE ratio of 22.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.60.

In other news, insider Ian Gandel 8,602,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. Also, insider David Chalmers 478,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th.

Alkane Resources Limited operates as a multi-commodity mining and exploration company in the Central West of New South Wales in eastern Australia. The company operates through two segments, Gold Operations and Rare Metals. It explores for gold, copper, zirconium, hafnium, niobium, tantalum, yttrium, and rare earth elements.

