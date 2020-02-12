SKYCITY Entertainment Group (ASX:SKC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.41

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$3.41 ($2.42) and last traded at A$3.42 ($2.43), with a volume of 407151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.48 ($2.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.73.

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Company Profile (ASX:SKC)

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, recreation, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through SKYCITY Auckland, Rest of New Zealand, Adelaide Casino, SKYCITY Darwin, and International Business segments.

