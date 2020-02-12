Coles Group (ASX:COL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.09

Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$17.09 ($12.12) and last traded at A$17.04 ($12.09), with a volume of 2116628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$16.90 ($11.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$15.07.

In other Coles Group news, insider Steven Cain 275,901 shares of Coles Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. The company also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

