Coles Group (ASX:COL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.09

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$17.09 ($12.12) and last traded at A$17.04 ($12.09), with a volume of 2116628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$16.90 ($11.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$15.07.

In other Coles Group news, insider Steven Cain 275,901 shares of Coles Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

Coles Group Company Profile (ASX:COL)

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. The company also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bancorp and Banc of California Head to Head Review
Bancorp and Banc of California Head to Head Review
Reviewing Natus Medical & Escalon Medical
Reviewing Natus Medical & Escalon Medical
Morgan Sindall Group Sets New 1-Year High at $1,856.00
Morgan Sindall Group Sets New 1-Year High at $1,856.00
SSE Sets New 12-Month High at $1,601.00
SSE Sets New 12-Month High at $1,601.00
Alkane Resources Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.07
Alkane Resources Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.07
SKYCITY Entertainment Group Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.41
SKYCITY Entertainment Group Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.41


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report